Overview

Dr. Beth Holmes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Holmes works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.