Dr. Beth Rapaport, MD
Overview of Dr. Beth Rapaport, MD
Dr. Beth Rapaport, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jamaica, NY.
Dr. Rapaport's Office Locations
Nyc Health Hospitals Queens8268 164th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 883-3026
Nyc Health Hospitals Elmhurst7901 Broadway, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 334-2792
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's been my neurologist since 2013 she's the best
About Dr. Beth Rapaport, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1255590691
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapaport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapaport accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapaport has seen patients for Tension Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapaport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.