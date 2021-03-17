See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Betsy Felser, MD

Internal Medicine
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Betsy Felser, MD

Dr. Betsy Felser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Felser works at Betsy Felser, MD in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Felser's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Betsy Felser, MD
    221 E Walnut St Ste 115, Pasadena, CA 91101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 844-9111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Acute Bronchitis
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Betsy Felser, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1144292897
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Pittsburgh
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Betsy Felser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Felser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Felser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Felser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

