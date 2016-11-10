Dr. Betty Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Betty Daniels, MD
Overview of Dr. Betty Daniels, MD
Dr. Betty Daniels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Davis / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Dr. Daniels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Daniels' Office Locations
-
1
Woman To Woman Obstetrics & Gynecology Medical Group249 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 881-1683
-
2
Woman to Woman Ob/Gyn Medical Group, Inc.1850 N Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92376 Directions (909) 546-1270Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?
I usually do not write reviews but this time I'm going to do this because this doctor deserves a recognition for her humanitarian and professional work, I am deeply grateful to her for the attention of my delivery in the hospital of St Benardine she acted fast and of the Right way to save the life of my baby, I want to say many thanks Dr Betty Daniels God bless her always!
About Dr. Betty Daniels, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538245071
Education & Certifications
- San Bernardino County Hospital
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Mills College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniels speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.