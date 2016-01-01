Dr. Kalasapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharati Kalasapudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bharati Kalasapudi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Kalasapudi works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-3405Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital Crohns and Colitis Center165 Cambridge St Fl 9, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bharati Kalasapudi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalasapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalasapudi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalasapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalasapudi speaks Telugu.
Dr. Kalasapudi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalasapudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalasapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalasapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.