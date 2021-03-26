Dr. Bhupendrakuma Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bhupendrakuma Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Bhupendrakuma Patel, MD
Dr. Bhupendrakuma Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Seth Kanaiyalal Motilal School Of Medicine India and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Mid Florida Womans Center207 Park Place Blvd Ste 3, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 502-3711
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From Dr. Patel to all the Staff including Carmen Irlanda were the best team for my pregnancy and delivery! I’m very gratefully for all the care and attention!
About Dr. Bhupendrakuma Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1265467534
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center - Brooklyn NY
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Seth Kanaiyalal Motilal School Of Medicine India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.