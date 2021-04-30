Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM
Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade's Office Locations
-
1
Bozeman Foot and Ankle Clinic PC931 Highland Blvd Ste 3310, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 587-8478
-
2
Livingston Foot & Ankle Clinic422 S Main St, Livingston, MT 59047 Directions (406) 222-5429
-
3
Summit Podiatry PLLC108 N 11th Ave Ste 2, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 577-2153
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrade?
Dr. Andrade is a breath of fresh air!! He is so kind and informative when explaining what is needed for our care! Right off the get go he makes you feel welcome and right at home with an old friend. We actually look forward to our visits with him, he makes it that comfortable!! Also his staff is just a friendly. Thanks for making our visits stress free- it means a lot with all the stress in this world right now. Thank you again.
About Dr. Bijan Andrade, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1891059556
Education & Certifications
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Purdue University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrade accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.