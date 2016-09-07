Overview of Dr. Bijan Bahmanyar, MD

Dr. Bijan Bahmanyar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Bahmanyar works at Community Surgical Practice in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.