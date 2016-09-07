Dr. Bijan Bahmanyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahmanyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bijan Bahmanyar, MD
Overview of Dr. Bijan Bahmanyar, MD
Dr. Bijan Bahmanyar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and UM Capital Region Medical Center.
Community Surgical Practice Inc.7311 Hanover Pkwy Ste B, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 345-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bahmanyar?
Dr. Bahmanyar handled two cancer surgeries for me 20 years ago. He was thoughtful and extremely knowledgeable and explained answer to all my questions clearly and carefully.
About Dr. Bijan Bahmanyar, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1013900992
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahmanyar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahmanyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahmanyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahmanyar has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahmanyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahmanyar speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahmanyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahmanyar.
