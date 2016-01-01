Dr. Bilal Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Aziz, MD
Overview of Dr. Bilal Aziz, MD
Dr. Bilal Aziz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tahlequah, OK. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Northeastern Health System, Northeastern Health System Sequoyah and W W Hastings Indian Hospital.
Northeastern Health System1400 E Downing St, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 207-1189
Tahlequah Dialysis Center1373 E BOONE ST, Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions (918) 431-0665
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Northeastern Health System
- Northeastern Health System Sequoyah
- W W Hastings Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bilal Aziz, MD
- Nephrology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063725901
Education & Certifications
- NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aziz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.