Overview

Dr. Bipin Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G.S. Medical College Bombay University and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Patel works at Saint Francis Emergency in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.