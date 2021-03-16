Dr. Birtukan Cinnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cinnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Birtukan Cinnor, MD
Dr. Birtukan Cinnor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Minnesota Gastroenterology PA15700 37th Ave N Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55446 Directions (612) 871-1145
Pediatric Clinic3001 Broadway St NE Ste 500, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Directions (612) 871-1145
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
She was to the fact. Good bedside manner. And will follow up. Would recommend her.
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
