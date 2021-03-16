Overview

Dr. Birtukan Cinnor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Cinnor works at MNGI Digestive Health in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.