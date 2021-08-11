Overview of Dr. Blaine Borders, MD

Dr. Blaine Borders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Franklin Medical Center, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center.



Dr. Borders works at Blaine M. Borders, MD, FACS in West Monroe, LA with other offices in Monroe, LA and Winnsboro, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and and Stenting along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.