Overview

Dr. Blair Halperin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newberg, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Halperin works at Providence Newberg Heart Clinic in Newberg, OR with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.