Dr. Blake Kandah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Kandah, MD
Overview of Dr. Blake Kandah, MD
Dr. Blake Kandah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Kandah works at
Dr. Kandah's Office Locations
-
1
Allpria Healthcare1400 S Potomac St Ste 150, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (720) 821-3921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kandah?
Dr. Kandah is a very caring and thorough doc! He makes a point to ensure you are getting the best pain management possible. I recommend him 100%! He is taking fabulous care of me!
About Dr. Blake Kandah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1619362084
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Sports and Spine in Oregon
- University of Chicago at Illinois Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kandah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kandah works at
Dr. Kandah has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kandah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kandah has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.