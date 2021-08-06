Dr. Blake Leblanc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leblanc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Leblanc, MD
Dr. Blake Leblanc, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Imperial Health Llp1615 Wolf Cir, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (504) 842-4080
- 2 1615 Whispering Woods Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 312-8564
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Leblanc has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leblanc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leblanc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leblanc has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leblanc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leblanc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leblanc.
