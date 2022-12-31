Dr. Blake Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Blake Moore, MD
Dr. Blake Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
-
1
AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
AOS - Camelot Medical Building1800 Camelot Dr Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
My most recent visit (12/30/22) was exceptional! I walked in with a positive attitude, and after being seen y Dr. Moore, I left feeling on-top-of-the-world. Listen to your Physician, NOT a Physical Therapist... they don't always know best! Lesson learned and now able to walk much better having been instructed to WEAR THE ANKLE BRACE!! Thanks Dr. Moore!
About Dr. Blake Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1326215518
Education & Certifications
- Penn State Coll Med, Hershey Med Ctr
- Geisenger Med Ctr
- Albany Med Coll|Albany Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
187 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.