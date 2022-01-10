Overview of Dr. Blake Pearson, MD

Dr. Blake Pearson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Pearson works at Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine, affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.