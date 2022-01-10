Dr. Blake Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Blake Pearson, MD
Dr. Blake Pearson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Pearson's Office Locations
Brookwood Neurosurgery & Spine, affiliated with Norwood Clinic, Inc3535 Grandview Pkwy Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 250-6805
- 2 513 Brookwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 250-6805
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pearson is thorough, experienced and a good communicator. He has excellent surgical skills and has operated on my daughter many times for a congenital condition. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Blake Pearson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912115718
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Emory University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
