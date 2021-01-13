Dr. Bo Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bo Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bo Yang, MD
Dr. Bo Yang, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Cardiac Surgery1500 E Medical Center Dr Spc 5864, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 287-1082
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He was excellent I was nervous to leave my son in his care but Eve worked out perfectly. Praise God for guiding his hands.
About Dr. Bo Yang, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1942415914
Education & Certifications
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
