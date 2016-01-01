Overview of Dr. Bob Saggi, MD

Dr. Bob Saggi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Saggi works at South Texas Health System Clinics in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.