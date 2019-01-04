Dr. Bob Souder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bob Souder, MD
Overview
Dr. Bob Souder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Souder works at
Locations
Tennessee Anesthesia Network Services LLC9 Physicians Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 661-0086
- 2 11567 PO Box, Jackson, TN 38308 Directions (731) 661-0086
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the very best gastro MD I have ever been to. You are in the absolute best care with him and entire staff.Beautiful comfortable office,very efficient and kind staff.They work as a team and treat each and every patient with such compassion. Dr Souder knows (and you can tell he loves)his work,he is so dedicated to his patients.And even better is how surprised I was at the cost/fee's being so reasonable he doesnt charge rediculous prices.! Definately is a Top Doc :)
About Dr. Bob Souder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316934664
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souder works at
Dr. Souder has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Souder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souder.
