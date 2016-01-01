Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD
Overview
Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Of Belgrade Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.
They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 720 W Oak St Ste 303, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 593-3917
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trop?
About Dr. Bogdana Trop, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Serbian
- 1225072457
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University Of Belgrade Medical School
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trop accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trop has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Rib Fracture and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trop speaks Serbian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trop. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.