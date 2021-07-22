Dr. Fedirko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohdan Fedirko, MD
Overview
Dr. Bohdan Fedirko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Summit Argo, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Fedirko works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Joseph's Medical Services S C5838 S Harlem Ave, Summit Argo, IL 60501 Directions (773) 585-7505
-
2
Cardiovascular Service Associates7425 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60634 Directions (773) 585-7505
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Community First Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fedirko?
Awesome! Dr Fedirko is BEST & MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE DOCTOR I EVER MET, SPENT GREAT AMOUNT OF TIME WITH PATIENTS, HE NEVER RUSHES DURING THE VISIT! I STRONGLY RECOMMEND HIM !!!!
About Dr. Bohdan Fedirko, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033163563
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fedirko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fedirko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fedirko works at
Dr. Fedirko has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedirko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedirko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedirko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedirko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedirko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.