Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (14)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD

Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)

Dr. Cai-Luo works at Blink Vision Care LLC in Livingston, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cai-Luo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blink Vision Care LLC
    209 S Livingston Ave Ste 5, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 992-8189

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1881641025
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
    Internship
    • JiNan University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cai-Luo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cai-Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cai-Luo works at Blink Vision Care LLC in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cai-Luo’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai-Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai-Luo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai-Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai-Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

