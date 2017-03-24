Dr. Cai-Luo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD
Overview of Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD
Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
Dr. Cai-Luo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cai-Luo's Office Locations
-
1
Blink Vision Care LLC209 S Livingston Ave Ste 5, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 992-8189
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cai-Luo?
She is very kind of good experience and knowledge professional for my children and family. Lots of my friend select her as family doctor and get very good positive felling like me.
About Dr. Bonney Cai-Luo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
- 1881641025
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- JiNan University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cai-Luo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cai-Luo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cai-Luo works at
Dr. Cai-Luo speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai-Luo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai-Luo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai-Luo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai-Luo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.