Dr. Kiner-Strachan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonnie Kiner-Strachan, MD
Overview of Dr. Bonnie Kiner-Strachan, MD
Dr. Bonnie Kiner-Strachan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Kiner-Strachan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kiner-Strachan's Office Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Winthrop Hematology and Oncology Associated120 Mineola Blvd Ste 500, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiner-Strachan?
About Dr. Bonnie Kiner-Strachan, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1306916747
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiner-Strachan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiner-Strachan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiner-Strachan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiner-Strachan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiner-Strachan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiner-Strachan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiner-Strachan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.