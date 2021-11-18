Overview of Dr. Boris Avezbakiyev, MD

Dr. Boris Avezbakiyev, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Queens Med Ctr&Mt Sinai Med Ctr



Dr. Avezbakiyev works at BROOKDALE HOSPITAL MEDICAL CTR in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.