Dr. Boris Porto, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Porto Boris MD4412 74th St Ste E102, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 771-1386
- Aetna
- Cigna
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
i’m only 17 but i’ve been seeing him for 2-3 years now and he’s really great at keeping up with my meds and what i need and my appointments and everything so idk what’s up with all the 1 star reviews but from my experience he is the best.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912017922
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University Of Dallas, Irving, Tx
- Psychiatry
Dr. Porto accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porto has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porto speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Porto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porto.
