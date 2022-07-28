See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD

Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Ghoorkhanian works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ghoorkhanian's Office Locations

    The Christ Hospital
    2123 Auburn Ave # 334, Cincinnati, OH 45219 (513) 584-1640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2022
    I usually am not one to leave reviews; however, I recently visited Dr. Ghoorkhanian and the experience was fantastic. He was very patient, through and listened to all of my concerns and questions. He was very caring and did not dismiss any concerns/questions. He proactively looked up prior test results from years ago and shared his thoughts with me. I never felt rushed during the visit nor did I feel like Dr. Ghoorkhanian was not 100% listening to me. I have been searching for a reliable PCP for years and have found him! I would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Borna Ghoorkhanian, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1851754709
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

