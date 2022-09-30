Dr. Boutros Zeidan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeidan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boutros Zeidan, MD
Overview of Dr. Boutros Zeidan, MD
Dr. Boutros Zeidan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Zeidan's Office Locations
Johnstown Cardiovascular Associates1123 FRANKLIN ST, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 533-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zeidan was exceptionally friendly and knowledgeable and put me at ease right away. He explained everything in detail and ask my opinion. At no time did I feel rushed.
About Dr. Boutros Zeidan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeidan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zeidan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeidan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeidan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeidan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zeidan speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeidan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeidan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeidan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeidan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.