Overview of Dr. Boutros Zeidan, MD

Dr. Boutros Zeidan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Zeidan works at Dr. Boutros Zeidan in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.