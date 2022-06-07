Overview of Dr. Boyd Dwyer, MD

Dr. Boyd Dwyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Dwyer works at Mid Maryland Neurology in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.