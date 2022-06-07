Dr. Boyd Dwyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dwyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boyd Dwyer, MD
Overview of Dr. Boyd Dwyer, MD
Dr. Boyd Dwyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital and Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Dwyer works at
Dr. Dwyer's Office Locations
Mid Maryland Neurology172 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 698-8300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dwyer?
always as pleasant as front staff.
About Dr. Boyd Dwyer, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134123615
Education & Certifications
- University Of MD Med Ctr
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dwyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dwyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dwyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dwyer has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dwyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dwyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dwyer.
