Dr. Boyd Richards, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boyd Richards, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Boyd Richards, DO
Dr. Boyd Richards, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
-
1
Southfield Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Novi Office26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 215, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richards?
He is so awesome and is so very caring and very professional. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Boyd Richards, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1952438269
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- Michigan State University
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Tennessee
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards works at
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.