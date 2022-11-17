See All Neurosurgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Boyd Richards, DO

Neurosurgery
4.5 (105)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Boyd Richards, DO

Dr. Boyd Richards, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Richards works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southfield Office
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Novi Office
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 215, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 2 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 3 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 4 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 5 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 6 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 7 Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry, 8 Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 105 ratings
    Patient Ratings (105)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 17, 2022
    He is so awesome and is so very caring and very professional. I would recommend him highly.
    Artiemeasia Dove — Nov 17, 2022
    About Dr. Boyd Richards, DO

    • Neurosurgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952438269
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama
    • Michigan State University
    • Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Tennessee
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boyd Richards, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richards has seen patients for Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    105 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

