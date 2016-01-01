Dr. Bozho Todorich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todorich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bozho Todorich, MD
Dr. Bozho Todorich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lemoyne, PA.
Susquehanna Retina Center, P.C.20 Erford Rd Ste 110, Lemoyne, PA 17043 Directions (717) 307-2440
Lehigh Retina Specialists PC1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 208A, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (717) 761-8688
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Serbian and Spanish
- 1730472879
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Todorich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todorich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Todorich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Todorich works at
Dr. Todorich has seen patients for Retinal Cysts, Retinoschisis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
Dr. Todorich speaks Serbian and Spanish.
Dr. Todorich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todorich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todorich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todorich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.