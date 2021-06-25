Overview

Dr. Brad Erikson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Erikson works at Community Care in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.