Dr. Brad Tolin, MD
Dr. Brad Tolin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Brad Tolin, did an excellent job on my total knee replacement. I had a severe, long-term deformity that he successfully corrected so that I can now walk and go up/down stairs normally without any pain. Dr Tolin went the extra mile during surgery to ensure the best results. He is very patient and honest when answering questions and addressing concerns before surgery and during follow-up visits. I recommend Dr. Tolin to anyone needing TKA.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124062385
Education & Certifications
- So Calif or Institute
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Medical College of Ohio
- Ohio State University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Tolin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tolin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.