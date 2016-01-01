Dr. Braden Hartline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Braden Hartline, MD
Overview of Dr. Braden Hartline, MD
Dr. Braden Hartline, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Hartline works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hartline's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - The Woodlands9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 400, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (713) 486-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hartline?
About Dr. Braden Hartline, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1881011351
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartline accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartline works at
Dr. Hartline has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.