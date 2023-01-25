Dr. Bradford Curt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradford Curt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and UC Health West Chester Hospital.
Mayfield - West Chester9075 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 200, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 221-1100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am preparing for back surgery and I’m so impressed with Mayfield and Dr Curt. I had surgery before and drove to Mayo Clinic and wish I had known about Mayfield then. Dr Curt is so friendly and knowledgeable and has made me feel so comfortable about my upcoming surgery. Would highly recommend him
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine|University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
