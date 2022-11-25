Overview

Dr. Bradford Mitchell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ringgold, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Mitchell works at Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in Ringgold, GA with other offices in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.