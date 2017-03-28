Overview of Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD

Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Mullin works at CENTRAL OHIO NEUROLOGICAL SURGEONS INC in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.