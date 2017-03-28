See All Neurosurgeons in Westerville, OH
Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD

Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center, Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Mullin works at CENTRAL OHIO NEUROLOGICAL SURGEONS INC in Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Mullin's Office Locations

    Central Ohio Neurological Surgeons Inc
    955 Eastwind Dr, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 444-1203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center
  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 28, 2017
    Dr. Mullin removed a meningioma from my spinal cord in 2007. Hence, my testimonial is not so recent as it is one that has been proven by a decade of full return to strength and use of my legs for more than a decade. He was very effective at treating the symptoms i had, removed the tumor on my spine (not the bone, the cord itself). I was amazed at the lack of pain afterward, and the rapid healing afterward. Of course, I also thank God for my recovery, and for using Dr. Mullin as His instrument!
    Jeff hayes in Reynoldsburg, OH — Mar 28, 2017
    About Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518964790
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradford Mullin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mullin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullin works at CENTRAL OHIO NEUROLOGICAL SURGEONS INC in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mullin’s profile.

    Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

