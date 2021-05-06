Dr. Bradley Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Bell, MD
Dr. Bradley Bell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.
First Urology, PSC101 HOSPITAL BLVD, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-3899
Physicians' Medical Center4023 Reas Ln, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 206-7660
First Urology Psc100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-3140
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6631
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Excellent laparoscopic surgeon Took time to explain Staff cared
About Dr. Bradley Bell, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942297007
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Urology
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.