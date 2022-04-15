Overview of Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO

Dr. Bradley Cohen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy Of Iowa Medical School and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Cohen works at Neurology Medical Services of Long Island in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.