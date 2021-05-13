Dr. Bradley Grayum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Grayum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Grayum, MD
Dr. Bradley Grayum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Grayum works at
Dr. Grayum's Office Locations
Cooper Neurological Institute at Cherry Hill2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
Cooper Cardiac Care at Camden3 Cooper Plz Rm 215, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grayum is THE BEST! He takes the time to listen to your symptoms
About Dr. Bradley Grayum, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Hahnemann University
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grayum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grayum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grayum using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grayum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grayum has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grayum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayum.
