Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD
Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 223-8400
Arkansas Retina924 MAIN ST, Conway, AR 72032 Directions (501) 223-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with Dr Hughes and the staff. He was very accommodating and very thorough in discussing my retinal detachment and the procedure and recovery.
About Dr. Bradley Hughes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
