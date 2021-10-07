Dr. Bradley Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Levinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Levinson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Levinson works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Obgyn Assoc Cranberry2001 Ehrman Rd Ste A, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 473-4047
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinson?
Above and beyond today for my husband! Both he and his wonderful nurse came in on day off to help my husband after urgent issue arose and couldn't get any help from local ER, PCP, etc. Amazing that people still care and are willing to help! Can't thank them enough!!!!
About Dr. Bradley Levinson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1043219363
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.