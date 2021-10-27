Dr. Mechak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley Mechak, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bradley Mechak, DPM
Dr. Bradley Mechak, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mechak's Office Locations
Bethpage Urology4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 202, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 396-1014Monday8:30am - 4:30pm
St Vincents Catholic Mc Hha Chha9525 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 925-6200
National Foot Care Center2403 Jericho Tpke, Garden City Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 294-9540
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find they are very helpful especially Nicole. Great with my daughter
About Dr. Bradley Mechak, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mechak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mechak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mechak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mechak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mechak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mechak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.