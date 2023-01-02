See All Otolaryngologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Bradley Mons, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Mons, DO

Dr. Bradley Mons, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Mons works at Saint John Clinic Cardiology in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Broken Arrow, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Jaw Fracture, Tonsillitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mons' Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St. John ENT and Head & Neck Surgery
    1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 500, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 748-7650
    Ascension Medical Group St. John ENT and Head & Neck Surgery Broken Arrow
    800 W Boise Cir Ste 160, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-9150
    St John's Medical Center
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 900, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 994-9150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Broken Arrow
  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Jaw Fracture
Tonsillitis
Dysphagia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 02, 2023
    Dr. Mons performed triple procedure on my nose (Septoplasty, Latera stents and turbinate reduction) After nearly 30 years of Afrin dependency (which lost all effectiveness towards the end) I can now breathe freely without obstructions. I am able to sleep throughout the night, I do not experience waking up with the drowning feeling because both nostrils are blocked. I am very grateful to Dr. Mons for advising and performing this surgery. It's been 45 days since the surgery, I am fully healed, except some tenderness in certain areas. I should have had this surgery long time ago. But better late than never.
    Alex Barton — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Bradley Mons, DO

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English, French
    • 1134336373
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Ingham Regional Medical Center
    • Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Mons, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mons has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mons has seen patients for Jaw Fracture, Tonsillitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

