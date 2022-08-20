Overview of Dr. Bradley Scharf, MD

Dr. Bradley Scharf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Scharf works at EYE SPECIALISTS OF WESTCHESTER in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Stye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.