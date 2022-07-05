Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO
Dr. Bradley Schwartz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Francis Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Baylis Medical Building747 N Rutledge St Fl 5, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Francis Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
- Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to him for problems & he did test on my bladder. He was very knowledgeable & professional - the best in Springfield, IL area. I was concerned @ too much x-rays & cat scans but he assured me he would not do more than necessary. I told him @ Dr. Samuel Grampsas in 2010 doing lots of unnecessary x-rays & cat scans like total of 10 few minutes before seeing him - I had to do this for 5 apptms. which were unnecessary & I had passed my kidney stone. Even hospital workers told me it was way too much radiation for my body. DR. SCHWARTZ IS A GREAT DOCTOR - knowledgeable, professional & explains everything so very well. I highly recommend Dr. Schwartz!
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821084856
- University CA San Francisco
- Madigan Army Mc
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Kidney and Ureter Removal, Urinary Stones, Kidney Stone Removal and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
