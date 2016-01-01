Overview of Dr. Bradley Thomas, MD

Dr. Bradley Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Beach Cities Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Manhattan Beach, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.