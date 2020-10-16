Overview of Dr. Bradley Wilson, MD

Dr. Bradley Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Norman Urology Associates PC in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.