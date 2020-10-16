Dr. Bradley Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Wilson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bradley Wilson, MD
Dr. Bradley Wilson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital and Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
Norman Urology Associates PC500 E Robinson St Ste 1300, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 928-0031
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family loves Dr. Wilson. He is very kind and compassionate and actually listens to his patients. Something we have not always experienced in the past.
About Dr. Bradley Wilson, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
