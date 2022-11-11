Dr. Brandon Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Carlson, MD
Dr. Brandon Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Amberwell Atchison and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Marc A. Asher, MD, Comprehensive Spine Center10730 Nall Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Amberwell Atchison
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Both surgery minimal pain. Fast recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
