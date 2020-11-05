Dr. Brandon Cincere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cincere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Cincere, MD
Overview of Dr. Brandon Cincere, MD
Dr. Brandon Cincere, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univerity of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Cincere works at
Dr. Cincere's Office Locations
Erlanger Orthopedics1100 E 3rd St Ste C430, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-6784
OrthoSouth979 E 3rd St Ste C430, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4900Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturday8:00am - 3:30pmSunday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cincere repaired both of my ruptured quad tendons. I was very pleased with the results. He listened to what I said and was available post surgery.
About Dr. Brandon Cincere, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nirschl Orthopaedic Center-Sports Medicine
- Ut Com Orthopaedics
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- Univerity of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University of Tennessee
- Orthopedic Surgery
